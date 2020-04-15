Deontay Wilder outlines injury during Tyson Fury rematch, date for trilogy

World Boxing News

Ex-world champion Deontay Wilder discussed the ongoing coronavirus situation and an injury suffered in February during his first official interview for some time.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ appeared on a Premier Boxing Champions show alongside Anthony Dirrell this week to update on his recovery from a bicep ailment.

Wilder didn’t look one hundred percent in the rematch with Fury and is now using the extra time available to get back to full fitness.

“Recovery is going well and I’m in therapy,” Wilder told the PBC Podcast on Wednesday. “I ended up injuring it during my last fight (With Fury). Somewhere up in there.

“But everything is going great with it. It’s another thing I’m just focusing on – recovery. To get me back to full health.”

Asked when the third encounter might be able to go ahead, Wilder added: “I’m getting ready to hopefully, getting this corona stuff out of the way, and we can get back to the camp.

“Get ready to go again (with Fury) some time at the end of the year.”

Fury vs Wilder III was initially due to happen in July, but due to the current crisis, it had to push back until the fall.

October is a potential possibility, although November through to February 2021 will be considered due to the seriousness of the pandemic.







DELAY

President Donald Trump wants to open up sections of the United States in the coming weeks, a move which is predicted by scientists to be the wrong move.

It could set America back months in recovery from the disease. That is unless a vaccine can be rushed through.

The Alabama Slammer has a lot to prove following his performance in Las Vegas after succumbing to Fury in seven painful rounds.

Fury took his undefeated record and the WBC title at the MGM Grand in front of a record-breaking crowd. Wilder is itching to get back to work in order to face Fury again.

Fans hopeful of seeing a similar contest to the first meeting were disappointed and will be hoping Wilder is back to firing on all cylinders when the trilogy does eventually go down.

WILDER RECORD

FIGHTS: 44

WINS: 42

LOSSES: 1

DRAWS: 1

KO’S: 41

