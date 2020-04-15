Andy Ruiz Jr. contemplates heavyweight clash versus Luis Ortiz

World Boxing News

📸 Ian Walton / Stephanie Trapp

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is open to facing two-time ex-world title challenger Luis Ortiz upon his return to action.

Ruiz Jr. is chasing high-profile names after losing his belts to Anthony Joshua in a rematch last December.

‘The Destroyer’ came in vastly overweight for the second fight and was easily dealt with by the rangier more elusive Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Roundly panned for his reign at the top due to partying and not taking it seriously enough, Ruiz now seems ready to knuckle down.

The 30-year-old sees a collision with Ortiz as a key part of getting another crack at the title.

“Would you want to see this fight? Retweet and let me know,” said Ruiz when asking his followers for their thoughts.

“Finished my 7 am run this morning. About to rest and train again in a few hours,” he added.

The post was shared almost 500 times on social media and liked another 1.6k. It seems many fans are clearly on board with the two trading blows.

Would you want to see this fight? Retweet and let me know! Finished my 7am run this mrng. About to rest and train again in a few hours 💪 CBD protein 50% off today

👉 https://t.co/niiInO38mo pic.twitter.com/2uxkfY9wgV — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) April 10, 2020

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

Both are ranked highly and probably in the top ten, meaning victory would mean a world title chance was just around the corner.

At present, world rulers Joshua and Tyson Fury are out of bounds due to alternative commitments. AJ has two mandatories, whilst Fury must face Deontay Wilder for the third time.

Everyone’s plans are currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. But there are promoters working behind the scenes to try and get some sort of events done for the summer.

Ruiz vs Ortiz would be a welcome addition and bolster what is looking to be a massive top division schedule upon resumption.







CONTENDERS

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin are already penciled in to meet, whilst Derek Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk will also go at it. Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce completes a trio of huge Pay-Per-View shows set to go down on UK soil.

There’s then a plethora of undefeated contenders lining up for their chance at the big boys.

Filip Hrgovic, Michael Hunter, Efe Ajagba and Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka are all patiently on standby to step up in class.

Due to the current pandemic, this quartet’s path to the summit may be fast-tracked even further in 2021.