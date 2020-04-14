Amateur star Isamary Aquino signs with boxing manager Peter Kahn

RINGSIDE

Top Female Amateur Standout Isamary Aquino from San Antonio, TX has turned professional signing with renowned boxing manager Peter Kahn, it was announced today.

The 19-year-old Aquino, currently a college student at Texas State University in San Marcos, TX, will compete in the 118lb. division as a professional where she will make her pro debut later this year. Most recently she competed in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.

“Initially I was very disappointed in not making the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team,” said Aquino. “However, once the opportunity came to turn professional I was definitely headed in that direction. I’m very excited to get started with Peter Kahn and look forward to putting on great fights for my current fans and boxing fans all over the world while continuing my college studies.”

“When I was five years old, my Dad took me to the gym to show me some self-defense and boxing moves. By the time I turned 15 I had made Team USA and really fell in love with the sport.”

Aquino had an illustrious amateur career compiling a record of 80-10, losing a highly controversial decision to Lupe Gutierrez in the semi-finals of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. She is trained by Arturo Ramos in her hometown.

Said Peter Kahn, “I’m very excited to be working with Isamary and her team. Her success as an amateur competing for USA Boxing including the recent Olympic Trials and her international success illustrates she has everything it takes to have a prosperous career as a professional. What interests me the most is that her exciting style of fighting is built more for the professional ranks than amateurs and I see her being a world champion in a few years. Isamary will also be a great ambassador for female fighters and I feel she will serve as an inspiration for young Latina girls and girls around the world.”

Signing with Kahn, Aquino joins a team that includes 17-year-old phenom Xander Zayas and world ranked contenders Emmanuel Tagoe, George Kambosos, Chris Van Heerden, Amir Imam in addition to amateur standouts Aaron Aponte and Trinidad Vargas.

Said Xander Zayas, “I have known Isamary Aquino since the amateurs when she represented Team USA in multiple International tournaments. I believe she is a great boxer with a lot of room to grow and learn, also she is working with the best manager in the game, Peter Kahn. He is going to guide her down the right path to becoming a world champion. I’m very happy for her and for my manager Peter.”

Continued Vince Gatti, Peter Kahn’s Director of Amateur Scouting, “We’re very proud to work with Isamary; having the opportunity to add someone with her experience, boxing IQ, and exciting fighting style. Along with her Puerto Rican and Mexican roots, I truly believe Isamary is going to be one of the most exciting females to come into the sport of women’s boxing in a long time.”

Stated Mike Campbell, USA Boxing Events and Operations Manager, “She’s special to me. My biggest event that I ever did in the Gulf LBC was the first Texas Women’s Championships. Isa came and competed on her birthday! She faced a national champion and that meant a lot to a show host.”

“She’s been blessed with a wonderful support system around her with an attentive father. She has definitely become better from learning her boxing fundamentals at the Ramos Boxing Club in San Antonio which has been a true Texas powerhouse gym producing top Junior Olympians in the talent rich South Texas area, many who now fill the pro prospect ranks.”