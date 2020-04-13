Jarrell Miller talks ‘bad guy’ status, takes another swipe at Eddie Hearn

World Boxing News

Heavyweight Jarrell Miller faces an uphill task to repair his reputation following a drug scandal prior to his 2019 clash with Anthony Joshua.

The fight was eventually scrapped after Miller admitted to taking three different kinds of steroids in the build-up.

Joshua went on to replace Miller with Andy Ruiz Jr. AJ was then blasted out in seven painful rounds.

Missing out on a multi-million dollar paycheck, Miller licked his wounds before signing a lucrative deal with Top Rank.

The self-professed ‘Big Baby’ is now in line for another payday as a potential future opponent of WBC title-holder Tyson Fury.

When it comes to his own portrayal in the boxing world, Miller is well aware of how he’s going to be perceived upon his return.

“I always try to be someone who I would look up to. But what I’ve learned is: if you understand where the bad guy is coming from, that’s when you understand life,” Miller told BonusCodeBets.co.uk. “Because nobody on top of their game is really the good guy.

“They may look like the model citizen, but there’s always something going on.

“Where I come from 80 percent of the time the villain always wins. Because when you do everything by the book, you leave your hands tied. You have to be that person who sees outside the box.

“If multi-millionaires play by all the rules, they wouldn’t be where they are at. So with some of these promoters like Eddie Hearn, they say these crazy, outrageous things. But they don’t play by the rules all the time. That’s a fact.”







BAD BLOOD

It’s not the first time Miller has taken a swipe at Hearn, the man behind the original offer to fight Joshua.

Why the American hold particular bad blood towards Hearn is a matter only Miller seems to know at this point.

Miller obviously thinks Hearn hung him out to dry last year. But the truth is Miller did most of that work on his own.

Unlicensed at the time by any boxing commission, Miller did not receive a ban for his misdemeanor, although waded through a trial by media that isn’t fully over yet.

