Tommy Morrison widow releases astonishing timeline as case is postponed

World Boxing News

‎United Artists

The widow of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison has revealed a scheduled Nevada hearing for April 8th has been postponed.

Revealing why the proceedings have been delayed, Trish stated only essential cases were being heard due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This means a further wait for Morrison, who had hoped to see some justice for Tommy before Easter.

Along with confirming the time change, Trish out an astonishing timeline of events that contradict the previous Las Vegas ban imposed on ‘The Duke’.

It read:

FEB.1996 AN INDEFINITE WORLDWIDE BAN.

OCT.1996 HE COULD ONLY SPEAK FOR “NEVADA” BAN.

JUL.2006 A SECRET LIFTING OF THE BAN.

JUN.2015..NO BAN WAS EVER MADE.

JUN.2016..NO DIAGNOSIS OF HIV EVER MADE.

SEP.2016..THE TESTS DON’T DETECT OR DIAGNOSE THE VIRUS.

FEB.2020..NO LICENSING RULE EXISTED UNTIL 1997 TO TEST FOR HIV.

MAR.2020..NOTHING AT ALL WAS DIAGNOSED IN 1996.

( and I am the “goofy” one? )

Accompanying the facts was a video from the original announcement of Morrison’s ban. It included Marc Ratner of the Nevada State Commission.

Ratner stated to the contrary that the ban was indeed over a diagnosis of HIV as no boxer can be licensed in the state unless HIV negative.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This goes against the whole case as Trish is adamant no traces of HIV were found in Tommy’s system when he died in 2013.

Both sides will get the chance to air their views once the telephone proceedings finally get underway.

TOMMY MORRISON NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Morrison mother breaks silence on false HIV case World Boxing News managed to get thoughts from the mother of Tommy Morrison this week after her son was finally granted a hearing in Nevada. Accusations of a false HIV diagnosis will be heard on April 8th. The result of an ongoing fight by Morrison’s widow Trish. Morrison was stripped of his license and basically […]

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Morrison granted hearing over ‘false HIV diagnosis’ Former world heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison has finally been granted a hearing, secured by widow Trish after a long fight over the past few years. Trish is seeking to clear her husband’s name after a previous HIV diagnosis and suspension halted Morrison’s career. Since his untimely death in 2013, Trish has fought hard for seven […]





Tommy Morrison widow WINS landmark ruling, case denial reconsidered The widow of Tommy Morrison, Trisha, has won a landmark ruling in court for the reconsideration of re-opening the late boxer’s case against the Nevada Commission. Back in 1996, Morrison was denied a license to box due to the understanding that he tested positive for the HIV virus. A diagnosis Morrison had always denied. ‘The […]