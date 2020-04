Kell Brook, Ashley Theophane, Tim Tszyu, Jeff Horn on Comm. title list

World Boxing News

Several big names feature on the Commonwealth Boxing list of contenders for the super-welterweight category, including former world champions Kell Brook and Jeff Horn.

Brook, who is aiming for a world title chance at 147 or 154, sits alongside some other familiar names.

Ashley Theophane remains in contention, whilst young Australian hope Tim Tszyu is also named on the roll of honor.

Currently, JJ Metcalf holds the CBC strap at super-welterweight and Brook and Horn will be aiming at bigger opportunities.

SUPERWELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION

JAMES METCALF England

Won title 15th June 2019

CONTENDERS

Kell Brook – England

Kieron Conway – England

Brandon Cook – Canada

Cody Crowley – Canada

Sam Eggington – England

Scott Fitzgerald – England

Anthony Fowler – England

Jeff Horn – Australia

Hassan Mwakinyo – Tanzania

Keiran Smith – Scotland

Ashley Theophane – England

Tim Tszyu – Australia

Jessie Wilcox – Canada

Troy Williamson – England

Michael Zerafa – Australia

Here are the lists from middleweight to cruiserweight:

CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION

CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH England

Won Title 23rd November 2019

CONTENDERS

Olanrewaju Durodola – Nigeria, Deion Jumah – England, David Light – New Zealand, Jack Massey England Tommy McCarthy New Zealand Thabiso Mchunu South Africa Lawrence Okolie England Jai Opetaia Australia Richard Riakporhe England Ryan Rozicki Canada

CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH V NATHAN THORLEY was scheduled and approved for 5th May 2020 in Cardiff awaiting a new date for when possible.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

LYNDON ARTHUR England

Won title 12th October 2019

CONTENDERS

Dan Azeez England Hosea Burton England Joshua Buatsi England Blake Caparello Australia Isaac Chilemba Zambia Liam Conroy England Reagan Dessaix Australia Callum Johnson England Shakan Pitters England Craig Richards England Bastie Samir Ghana Andre Sterling England Ricky Summers England Anthony Yarde England

LYNDON ARTHUR v ANTHONY YARDE was scheduled and approved for 11th April in London 2020 – awaiting a new date for when possible.







SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION

LERRONE RICHARDS England

Won title 27th April 2019 / Last defence 30th October 2019

CONTENDERS

Habib Ahmed Ghana Bilal Akkawy Australia Erik Bazinyan Canada Rowan Campbell South Africa Lennox Clarke England Zac Dunn Australia Rocky Fielding England Tommy Langford England David Lemieux Canada Emmanuel Martey Ghana Delali Miledzi Ghana Jayde Mitchell Australia Martin Murray England Zach Parker England Tommy Philbin Scotland Shakeel Phinn Canada John Ryder England Umar Sadij Nigeria

No order

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION

FELIX CASH England

Won title 2nd February 2019 / Defence 2nd November 2019

CONTENDERS

Brandon Brewer Canada Steven Butler Canada Joshua Clottey Ghana Jack Cullen England Danny Dignum England Mark Heffron England Rocky Jerkic Australia Tureano Johnson Bahamas Walter Kautondokwa Namibia Marcus Morrison England Lukas Ndafoluma Namibia Wale Omotoso Nigeria Andrew Robinson England Steve Rolls Canada Liam Smith England Patrice Volny Canada Liam Williams Wales

