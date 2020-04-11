Vasyl Lomachenko updates fans from his home on coronavirus lockdown

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Pound for pound boxing star Vasyl Lomachenko has given fans an update on his current situation as the world stands still due to coronavirus.

The unified lightweight world champion is riding out the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Ukraine.

But the three-weight kingpin is chomping at the bit to get his hands on the division’s leading names, including IBF world champion Teofimo Lopez, WBC world champion Devin Haney and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) has not fought since last August’s unanimous decision victory over Luke Campbell in London.

He has sat back and taken notice of Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs), the Brooklyn-born prodigy who has been outspoken in his desire to fight ‘Hi-Tech’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

This is what Lomachenko had to say about the lockdown in an exclusive interview with Top Rank’s Crystina Poncher.

“The situation as of this moment is from Monday, there will be very limited time to go outside,” pointed out Lomachenko. “You will have to be at your house. You can’t gather more than two or three people.

“The situation is like you can only take your dog out for a walk or go out for something very serious. Other than that, you have to sit at home.

“You can’t even walk with your kids outside. Everyone will be on lockdown. This will go on until April 24 starting on Monday.”







SHAPE

On staying in shape as the outbreak runs its course, Loma added: “I have a gym {at my house}, and of course I’m still training because it’s my job.

“Nobody knows when we can start. I always have to be in shape. I have to be ready always.”

Whether he has any concerns over the long lay-off, he concluded: “Yes, of course. You have to be active all the time.

“You have to be training a lot in the downtime between fights. Right now, I am relaxing more.

“I will need to spend more time training. I will need to spar more and do more work.”

Lomachenko vs Lopez, a lightweight unification, was on the cards before the virus took hold of the planet.

It’s a distinct possibility that will be revisited by Top Rank once the lockdown is over. But for now, we are all in the same static boat.