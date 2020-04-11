Crowned and Mobbed: Tyson Fury – Fairytale of Las Vegas

Phil Jay

World Boxing News set off to Las Vegas in February expecting to witness a similar event to the first Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder bout fourteen months prior.

Having missed the Los Angeles clash, Nevada was firmly on the itinerary from day one of 2019 when the WBN schedule was confirmed.

Wilder’s two fights, one in New York versus Dominic Breazeale and one in Vegas against Luis Ortiz were chosen over Fury’s more feeble efforts opposite Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. Whilst Manny Pacquiao’s battle with Keith Thurman was the other event penciled in.

Without a doubt, it was the Fury vs Wilder rematch which brought the most anticipation.

Landing in the Boxing Capital of the World with time to garner the terrific atmosphere, Fury vs Wilder II had a definite edge.

After seeing familiar faces everywhere you turned due to anyone who was anybody wanting to see this heavyweight blockbuster, dinner was enjoyed on the next table to a world champion trio.

A brief catch-up with Mauricio Sulaiman sitting at Wolfgang Puck getting on with World Boxing Council Presidential duties, it was time to eat. Just a few feet away sat a world title-winning group.

Andre and Anthony Dirrell were joined by Andre Berto as they tucked into the pre-fight meal. Then came fight night.

The Garden Arena was jam-packed to the rafters. A full house of over 16,000 crammed into the most famous venue in our great sport.

After a rather tame undercard came a treat. Top division legends Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, and Evander Holyfield were presented with special medals by the WBC.

Three of the greatest of our time took a bow. The capacity crowd applauded wildly. That was just the appetizer.

it was Fury’s turn to make his entrance. Some ring walk (or carry on) it was.

Coming out to Patsy Cline’s awesome track ‘Crazy’ – a definite reference to his days or depression and mental issues, Fury had already crowned himself the ‘King of Boxing’. Little did we know that he would be correct from the get-go.

A majestic ring entrance befitting of somebody who knew exactly what was going to happen once that first bell rang. Truly regal.

Brazen as you like, Fury went from ‘The Gypsy King’ to ‘All-Around King’ in a matter of just a few rounds.

The Briton did exactly what he said he was going to do. At times even toyed with Wilder in there. Licking his neck, pulling tongues at Wilder and landing blows not usually associate with his style. Fury proved what a great move it was to link up with SugarHill Steward.







Questioned beforehand on his decision to switch trainers so late on, Fury was fully justified as he gave Wilder an unexpected beatdown over seven painful rounds.

From our position in the arena, we couldn’t believe what we were witnessing.

That barnstormer of a fight was completely devoid from the off as Fury battered a lackluster and sluggish Wilder into submission.

Fury reigned supreme. He fully deserved his victory.

On the way back through the MGM lobby, it was chaos as Fury fans chanted for their man. All felt fully justified for their support. It truly was one of the best performances in a heavyweight title bout for some time.

Even 24 hours later, the UK fans were still celebrating a wonderful win for now two-time world title-holder.

LEAVING LAS VEGAS

On that Sunday afternoon, there was no way Fury was leaving via the back door.

Knowing thousands of his cheerleaders were still gambling in the casino and enjoying the post-fight festivities, Fury emerged from his hotel room to walk right out of the front door.

Immediately, he was mobbed and surrounded.

Graciously, Fury signed posed for a few pictures. But he clearly needed to get back to his plush and relaxed mansion out in the suburbs.

It’s a testament that he at least wanted to mingle with the fans for a short while, being the man of the people he is.

Now, all remains set for the trilogy set to happen between October 2020 February 2021. Surely we will see a different Wilder? – Knowing Fury, we’ll probably see an entirely new ‘Gyspy King’ too as he attempts to write another fairytale chapter in the dessert.

It was some weekend.