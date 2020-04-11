Takahiro Ao retires after stellar career / Hozumi Hasegawa online classes

RINGSIDE

Former featherweight and super featherweight champion of the World Boxing Council, the left-handed Takahiro Ao (28-3-1, 12 KOs), announced through his social networks his official retirement.

Takahiro Ao added: “I am going to be 36 years old and I understand that now is the right time for me to leave boxing without any regrets. Thanks for the support of Teiken Boxing Gym in Tokyo, I was able to become world champion twice. I can be satisfied with my great achievement in professional boxing. I appreciate Teiken boxing gym.”

His last fight took place in March 2018 in Tokyo, where he defeated Mexican Gamaliel “Platano” Díaz by decision in 8 rounds, against whom he managed to exact revenge for the defeat suffered by the decision in 2012 in Tokyo, when he was dethroned as champion World WBC.

The World Boxing Council and its President Mauricio Sulaimán, wish Takahiro great success in his future plans.

HASEGAWA

Former Japanese world champion Hozumi Hasegawa (36-5, 16) will give free online boxing classes until the end of May.

Lessons will begin on April 10 at 10 a.m. and they will be totally free until the end of May, due in part to the current situation that has put many countries in a state of emergency.

The workout itself is a combination of stretching, aerobic exercise, muscle training, and the boxing technique.

For those interested in the classes, the necessary details available at the following link https://www.hozumi-online.com/