Quarantine Challenge: Mark Wright calls on Eddie Hearn to ‘shave his nut’

World Boxing News

@wrighty_ / 📸 Mark Robinson

TV presenter and former star of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ – Mark Wright, has dared promoter Eddie Hearn to shave his ‘barnet’ in a #quarantinechallenge.

Wright, who has dipped his toes into Celebrity Boxing in the past, wants Hearn to get out the clippers and ‘shave his nut’ during the UK lockdown.

Other nominees included singer Olly Murs and former Saved By The Bell cast member and boxing commentator Mario Lopez.

Listen to Wright calling out Hearn via his Instagram account.

