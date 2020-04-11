EXCLUSIVE: John Hedges signs deal with S-Jam Boxing, set for pro run

Phil Jay

World Boxing News has been informed that amateur standout John Hedges is turning professional under the guidance of S-Jam Boxing.

The talented youngsters, who has won four national and eight international titles, is one of the most highly-touted prospects on the scene.

Hedges has now linked up with Sam Jones and Adam Morallee, who also represent the likes of Joe Joyce, Guido Vianello and Kody Davies.

Explaining his decision exclusively to WBN, Hedges said: “As an amateur, I had 44 fights and 40 wins. I was a seven-time international titlist and I fought for my country as a GB champion. I feel now was the right time to turn over because I’ve recently won the youth ABA’s.

“I’m a 6ft 5 super middleweight and only just 18 years old, so I believe I can adapt to the pros immediately.

“I like to think I’ve built a great following which I know will sell and make a great atmosphere.

“I come from a travelling background with a family who love the sport. I’ve been around it since a baby.

“I chose to turn with S-Jam as my management because I feel that due to them not having loads of fighters it becomes like a family. And with the brilliant fighters they have, I can only improve.

“I’m a strong believer that iron sharpens iron. Sam and Adam are experienced in the business. But they also bring the new fresh modern look to boxing – which I’m all about.

“I’m young and fresh-faced but live to my name of ‘Gentleman John’ which has got me to where I am now.”

Sam Jones is eager to get going with Hedges once boxing returns to normality.

“I’m really excited by John,” Jones exclusively told WBN. “I’d been watching him for a long time.

“John had a huge following which always helps and he’s a good looking kid. He looks like Leonardo Di Caprio in his younger days,” he joked.

“For me, he’s the full package. I’m so excited to start this long and successful journey. John is a future world champion for sure!”

Hedges will be in action at the earlier opportunity.