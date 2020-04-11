Boxing trunks designer creates custom COVID-19 masks to help virus fight

RINGSIDE

Javier Zinzun Jr., owner of “I Got My Own Back”, a company known for making high end boxing trunks, is now focusing all his efforts on making masks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the scarcity of buying a mask at your local Walmart or Target at an all-time high, Zinzun Jr. felt it was time to put all his energy into helping stop the spread of this deadly disease by having his masks available for purchase online. Each mask is custom made with three layers of protection, is washable and reusable, hand crafted for optimum durability.

“I felt it was important to get a quality mask made for the public during these crazy times we are all experiencing with the Coronavirus spreading like wildfire,” said Zinzun. “I came up with this design so people can reuse it over and over, putting the emphasis on it being washable. My masks are hand crafted with three layers of 100% cotton fabric, front, middle and back, for best possible protection. In addition, these masks have a comfortably that is pleasant for breathing, unlike others that are hard to breathe in.”

All “I Got My Own Back” masks can be purchased online at www.igotmyownback.com. Each mask retails for $8.50

“Right now, I know times are tough for a lot of people financially, so I wanted set a price that was affordable for those struggling,” Zinzun continued. “This is my way of giving back to society as I know what it’s like to come from humble beginnings. I’m hoping my masks can help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.”

Javier Zinzun Jr. is a self-made American success story overcoming the perils of drugs and alcoholism to start one of the best boxing fashion brands “I Got My Own Back”, working with the likes of Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez, and Mario Barrios, as well as being involved in the creative design process of “Creed 2” the movie.