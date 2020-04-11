Anthony Joshua jokingly adds his right hand in naming the perfect boxer

World Boxing News

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has taken pieces of the very best boxing has had to offer over the years in order to put together the perfect fighter.

The British superstar was discussing the matter in a fan Q & A during coronavirus lockdown, in association with JD Sports.

Joshua, who is set to face Kubrat Pulev in an IBF mandatory once boxing gets going again, selected the cream of the crop as he sees it.

Using a number of characteristics and attributes, AJ wanted to include headwork and IQ.

Here’s what he said: “I would start off with the IQ of Sugar Ray Leonard. It’s a tough one, either Robison or Leonard.

“I would say Leonard as he’s closer to my era. So I’d say the IQ of Sugar Ray Leonard.

“The chin of Evander Holyfield, like the heart and the chin of Evander Holyfield. And I’d say the jab of Larry Holmes.

Joshua then went on to joke that he’d have his own right hand in there as the strongest in boxing history, before adding: “And I’d say the footwork of Muhammad Ali and the head movement of Mike Tyson.”







Ali and Tyson recently went head-to-head in the virtual ring as part of the World Boxing Super Series e-Tournament.

Tyson came out on top that time around, winning on points after both fighters hit the canvas.

Speaking about the bout in a later interview with Kevin Iole, Tyson stated he doesn’t think he could beat Ali in the ‘real world’.

“I know it’s a fantasy game. Most likely I would win the fantasy. I wouldn’t win the real fight. Ali’s the greatest there’s ever been,” Tyson told Yahoo Sports.

WBSS organizers Kalle Sauerland and Comosa AG are already considering more tournaments after staging a middleweight version, won by ‘Sugar’ Ray Robinson.

