Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III negotiations finalized, only date remains

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is one hundred percent confirmed to take place next, as World Boxing News has stated since the get-go.

Despite attempts to break contracts for the trilogy and avoid a mandatory with Kubrat Pulev, Anthony Joshua has no chance and battling Fury next.

Handler Eddie Hearn had been continually making statements in the press in a doomed plot to seal a British super-fight.

The truth is, Hearn and Joshua were never in the running at any stage. Both knew this was the case.

Furthermore, with that distinction out of the way, Frank Warren can now crack on with deciding with US counterpart Bob Arum when the fight can actually take place.

Fury vs Wilder III is set to take place back at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, possibly between October 2020 and February 2021.

In a recent chat with BT Sport, Warren finally busted the myths surrounding the eagerly-anticipated third installment.

“There is a contract and both parties are contracted to that fight (Fury vs Wilder trilogy) taking place,” said Warren.

“I hoped the rematch would happen in July. I expected Tyson to win that and then fight AJ (if agreed) in November or December.

“They’ve been talking about October but no-one knows what the date is going to be. Every country has a different situation.”

On how long they may have to wait, Warren added: “Vegas is completely shut down. The hotels are shut down. Casinos are shut down. It’s a complete lockdown.

“They’ve laid staff off so they’ve got to get up and running first and that isn’t going to happen in a couple of weeks.

“When it gets to the stage that people can mix again or go back to work it’s going to take time. Then you’ve got to look at the impact on disposable incomes.

“Will people want to travel? Do they have the money to fly?

“In an ideal world we’d love to get it on that date, if not before, but that’s not set in stone.

“The negotiations are done, they were done before the last fight. It’s just getting the date, announcing it and getting the fight on.

DRAWING BOARD

Wilder has much to do in order to get himself back in the reckoning to defeat Fury. The only upside to all of this is the amount of time ‘The Bronze Bomber’ can spend back at the drawing board.

The 34-year-old’s performance was completely out of character in the second fight. An outcome that even surprised Fury.

As trilogies usually are, the third bout will be completely different, with an encounter closer to the enthralling first meeting the order of the day.