Inspired by Roger, get ready for Floyd Mayweather – Legendary trainer

World Boxing News

@floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather has continued his gym work with family members by taking his nephew on the pads at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas this week.

‘Money’ has potentially found a new calling after becoming sentimental in the wake of former coach, uncle Roger Mayweather last month.

Mayweather previously spent time with son Koraun and now hopes to begin a career in the corner himself for many years to come.

Outlining his intentions to pass on the Mayweather legacy, Floyd said: “This is my first day working with my 14-year-old nephew, who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all. This is my second time doing mitt work.

“The first time was with my oldest son which you may have seen I recently posted.

“As many of you know, I’ve had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle.

“Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career.

“In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people’s lives and help them achieve their goals.

“A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts.

“A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer.

“It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence.”

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

BEST IN THE WORLD

He continued: “I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow.

“I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world.







“I’m new at training and so far I’ve been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together.

“But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired,” Mayweather concluded.

Many fans will now be wondering whether this means no fights of his own in 2020 or 2021. Mayweather had promised at least two fights before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the delay, we may now have seen the last of the 43-year-old legend on the competitive side of the ropes.