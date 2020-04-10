Canelo sends reassuring message to fans regarding coronavirus crisis

Ringside

📸 DAZN

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez has sent a reassuring message to fans who are worried about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Firstly, the Franchise champion of the World Boxing Council had a talk with the Univisión network. He took the opportunity to encourage and send his best wishes to people who have been affected by the crisis caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“I`ve been through tough economic times. Sometimes I had no money to pay the rent. It was complicated,” said Canelo.

“There are times when you can’t find the way out and can’t find the right path. But life gives you opportunities and you just have to take advantage of them.

“I ask society not to lower its guard because of this situation we are experiencing. Better times will come.”

Saul lives with his family in San Diego, California. Canelo is physically active to be ready when his next fight will be scheduled.







STAY AT HOME

A large number of celebrities from entertainment and sports, as well as personalities from politics, have joined the initiative ‘Stay at Home’.

“I Support You,” which is an initiative created by businessman Giovanni Medina, consists of caring people, supporting with supplies or cash to

families who are at risk of contagion.

One or more of its members must go out to work due to earning money. People are suffering economic problems caused by the quarantine of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The first to accept the challenge was the famous journalist Adela Micha, who writes on her social networks: “I feel so very lucky that I have been invited to participate.

“We are going to turn this into a virtuous circle.”

She added: “I am going to donate 25 thousand pesos for it to be distributed this first month of payment to 10 different families. Those whose breadwinner cannot stop work. I will contribute, giving 2,500 pesos to each family so that they can stay at home.

“The goal is to help them to stay safe with this support. It`s the only way that we`re going to be able to mitigate and defeat this virus.”

Adela was followed by several personalities from the entertainment world, including Thalía, Anahí, Andrea Legarreta and Mauricio Mancera.

Characteristically, the world of boxing joined has also joined this vital initiative in order to bring support. Former world champions and idols of Mexico, Julio César Chávez and Erik Morales readily accepted the challenge.

Our champion Erik Morales has already started with the campaign #QuedateEnCasaYoTeApoyo.

“Furthermore, following the health protection guidelines, he went to distribute supplies in the Municipality of Tecate, Baja California.