AJ names Mike Tyson the G.O.A.T, ‘better schooled’ than Muhammad Ali

Anthony Joshua has basically named Mike Tyson the G.O.A.T with his prediction the New Yorker would defeat ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali.

On the back of Tyson defeating Ali in a computerized World Boxing Super Series finale recently, a debate has opened up.

Joshua believes Tyson would have got the better of Ali if the two had ever met in the ring.

Speaking from his garden on an Instagram Live Q&A hosted by one of Joshua’s key partners, JD, the two-time world heavyweight champion was asked who he thought would win in the match-up.

Joshua said: “It’s quite interesting. Because in the era of Muhammad Ali’s heavyweight reign, the heavyweights were ranked as a cruiserweight (in terms of weight).

“(But with the likes) of Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, George Foreman, Lennox Lewis (era), they started getting bigger.

“Hence why, in the amateurs, they then created a super heavyweight division so the current heavyweight division in the amateurs is what we (now) class as the cruiserweight division.

“Muhammad Ali went from light-heavyweight and moved his way up but he wouldn’t have been a fully-fledged heavyweight.

“Let’s say we bulked Muhammad Ali up and put size and strength to him. I truly believe Mike Tyson would have won.”

SCHOOLED

Joshua didn’t stop there, and offered an explanation to his opinion: “The reason being, when you watch the fight with Joe Frazier and Ali, you see certain Tyson-esque to Joe Frazier’s style.

“Mike Tyson used to study that moving, hooks, hooks, and he (Frazier) managed to put Ali down in the fight.

“It was a very tough fight for Muhammad Ali. I just believe Mike Tyson was better schooled. Times had evolved, Mike Tyson was more developed, more science, more information.

“So yeah I think that Mike Tyson would have won, in my humble opinion.”

Tyson’s stock seems to be rising the more time elapses since his heyday period from 1985 to 1990. Only the traveling on his personal life halted Tyson from career domination.







Furthermore, time spent in prison robbed the world of a large portion of Tyson’s prime.

But until he did meet James ‘Buster’ Douglas on that famous night in Tokyo, Mike really was ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet.’

