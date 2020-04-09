Jarrell Miller on doing fails: I’d be world champ if it wasn’t for ‘bad news’

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

Heavyweight bruiser Jarrell Miller says only ‘bad news’ and ‘horrible information’ stopped him from ripping away the championship from Anthony Joshua in 2019.

‘Big Baby’ was disgraced and dropped from a New York battle with Joshua early last year, just weeks before the biggest night of his life.

Three separate banned substances were found in Miller’s body, meaning Joshua had to find a replacement. Andy Ruiz Jr. stepped up and the rest is history.

Ruiz Jr. became Mexico’s first heavyweight title-holder by humbling and beating down AJ at Madison Square Garden.

Miller now believes he can make amends despite refusing to blame his own blatant actions for the failure.

“If it wasn’t for some bad news, some horrible information, I’d be world champion right now,” Miller told BonusCodeBets.co.uk. “I make do with it.

“Everyone in the world has to understand nothing is going to go 100 percent sometimes. It comes down to you as a person. How you deal with that adversity.”







MISTAKE

“I’m the quickest one to tell my son. If you make a mistake in life, you man-up and you own-up to it. You deal with it and move forward because no-one is perfect. Nobody is Mother Teresa, ain’t nobody Jesus, ain’t nobody Moses out here.

“We all fall short of God’s grace and it’s all about proving to yourself that we can do right and being honest with ourselves. That’s what I always live by. Doing the right thing, being a man about it and earning what’s yours.”

Since the fallout shocked boxing fans, Miller kept a low profile before signing a deal with Bob Arum to reignite his career.

A fight with Tyson Fury is already talked about and firmly on the cards once boxing is back in the swing of things.

It could be August or September before Miller fights again, whilst a bit longer for Fury. This is due to logistical problems the ‘The Gypsy King’ has to deal with after a UK lockdown.

Miller, on the other hand, can fight any contender based in the USA if travel restrictions remain in place.

Furthermore, an announcement is expected by the summer.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.