Devin Haney claims he’s 2x WBC champion, Luke Campbell disagrees

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott / Mark Robinson

World Boxing News understands the undefeated Devin Haney is now a two-time WBC lightweight champion without claiming the title inside the ropes.

‘The Dream’ reaches the unusual feat after being reinstated by World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Haney appealed a decision to strip him of the green and gold belt due to injury. This is due to the current coronavirus crisis whilst the sport is off the table for some time.

Vasyl Lomachenko remains the WBC Franchise Champion, a tag give for his exceptional achievements in the ring. Every fight the Ukrainian now competes in, regardless of weight, will be sanctioned as WBC title bout.

The decision to elevate ‘Loma’ had a knock-on effect for Haney. The American became a world ruler without having to fight in the ring.

Then relieved of the belt to allow UK star Luke Campbell to fight Javier Fortuna for the vacant crown, Haney has successfully lobbied the WBC.

Campbell vs Fortuna may now only get WBC interim reckoning when the pair finally trade blows towards the end of the year.

The Briton doesn’t believe this will be the case, though.

“A whole lot of talk about what is going to happen when we’re allowed to fight again by people who know nothing,” said Campbell.

“The fact is my world title fight with Fortuna is going ahead, it’s a matter of when – not if.”







TOO MANY BELTS

It’s all very confusing at the moment. Sulaiman may be forced to make an official announcement of what will transpire from the triangle.

Could Haney now fight Campbell instead? – Who knows, although Haney could well be the first two-time world champion in history to win both via email.

Yet another insistence of why too many belts in the sports are ruining the enjoyment for the fans, at times.

Lomachenko is firmly seen as the real champion of the 135-pound weight class, and always will be until somebody has the skills to beat him.

It could be a long wait for Haney, Campbell and co.