‘Tiger King’ Mike Tyson paid $10k to ‘smash bullying’ Gorilla’s ‘snot box’

World Boxing News

Mike Tyson Estate

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson wanted to beat up a caged gorilla in a zoo after watching the animal bullying others.

In an old story regurgitated this week, Tyson also spoke about his affinity with tigers following the release of the ‘Tiger King’ series on Netflix.

Predictably, media have dug back into old news in order to link the series to Tyson, merely because he once owned them at his Las Vegas home.

The situation was even famously played out in the hit movie ‘The Hangover’ where Tyson laid out Zach Galifianakis’ character Alan with a single punch.

Explaining his gorilla story years ago, Tyson said: “I paid a worker at New York’s zoo to re-open it just for me and Robin (Givens, former wife and money manager).

“When we got to the gorilla cage there was one big silverback gorilla there just bullying all the other gorillas.

“They were so powerful but their eyes were like an innocent infant.

“I offered the attendant $10,000 to open the cage and let smash that silverback’s snot box. He declined.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TIGER KING

On his tiger fascination, Tyson added: “I had three of them in my house.

“This is how it happened. I was in prison. I was talking to one of my friends who I bought exotic cars from.

“He was saying a friend he knew owed him money.

“And he said, ‘If he doesn’t pay me any money I’m going to take some of these cars. Trade them in for some animals.’

“I said, ‘What kind of animals?’ He said, ‘Horses and stuff. Mike, they have some nice tigers and lions too. If you got one of those that would be so cool.’

“I said, ‘Yeah that would be true. Why don’t you order me a couple? I’m getting out in a couple of months.’

“So when I got out I came home and I had two cubs.”







On a reported tiger attack at his mansion, Tyson concluded: “Somebody jumped over my fence where the tiger was and jumped in their habitat and started playing with the tiger.

“And the tiger didn’t know the lady so it was a bad accident.”

Tiger King is now available on Netflix. A story of how former zoo owner Joe Exotic was sentenced to 18 years for plotting the murder of Carole Baskin.