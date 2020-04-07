WBC champion tests positive for COVID-19 / Canelo pandemic message

Ringside

WBC chiefs have confirmed a WBC Champion is the first boxer with a title to be struck down with the disease caused by coronavirus – COVID-19 as Canelo sends a message to fans.

Outlining the current state of affairs, it was confirmed to a be female in possession of the coveted green and gold belt.

“The President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, and the entire Boxing Family, send their best wishes for the prompt and full recovery of Fabiana Bytyqi,” they said.

“Fabiana Bytyqi is the first world champion diagnosed with COVID-19 Coronavirus. Fabiana Bytyqi made history by becoming the first boxer from the Czech Republic to win a major world title with victory over Denise Castle in September 2018.

On November 30th, She defeated Mexican Ana Arrazola via UD. Also, successfully defending her championship for the second time.

The entire WBC family sends Fabiana a huge hug!

WHITE CARD

In other news involving the World Boxing Council, they have joined up to the #whitecard campaign. This in order to continue promoting the positive and constructive values of sport.

Sports practice is the means to promote social change, community development, to encourage equity and inclusion and to promote peace and understanding among people, communities and nations.

For the WBC, boxing is the guiding light and beacon message of peace to all corners of the world, as well as tremendous motivation for children and young people to follow their dreams.

To move them away from the threat and danger of addictions and violence, offering a different way of life that allows them to develop in an integral way.

We invite all the boxing family to join the #WhiteCard campaign to create positive real change.

Don t forget to tag @PeaceAndSport & @wbcboxing! Let’s create a better world altogether!

UNITED FOR MEXICO

The WBC is proud and honored to bring Canelo into the “Deportes Unidos Por Mexico” (Sport United for Mexico) campaign. He is one of boxing’s greatest ambassadors today.

Saul Alvarez is a proud Mexican and has expressed his solidarity with people to #staysafe.

Through #DeportesUnidosPorMx, its members seek to approach the fans and promote messages of hope and solidarity. At the same time that they generate empathy and create awareness to win this round, fight, match, set, race or enter together.







Club América.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

World Boxing Council.

Diablos Rojos del México.

Federación Mexicana de Fútbol.

Formula 1 (Mexico City Grand Prix).

Lucha Libre AAA.

Mexicanos Activos.

Mextenis.

MLB México.

NBA México.

NFL México y Nielsen form this alliance.

#DeportesUnidosPorMx