Tyson Fury begins laying groundwork for Deontay Wilder trilogy in 2020

Tyson Fury has begun the promotional build-up for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder in 2020 by defending the American’s performance in February.

Just over a month on from his famous victory, Fury has finally opened up on plans to battle Wilder again later this year.

Despite some attempted diversion to talk of a British super-fight with Anthony Joshua, Fury is firmly on board with the contracted third clash.

‘The Gypsy King’ is keen to inflict more damage on ‘The Bronze Bomber’ after what was a pummeling performance in Las Vegas.

On the back of Wilder laying the blame of his drab effort elsewhere, Fury believes a much tougher challenge could await down the line.

“That wasn’t the Deontay Wilder that I prepared for,” Fury told talkSPORT. “Although it was a fantastic victory for myself. It was a great fight, but it just did seem that Wilder maybe wasn’t himself.

“Maybe his legs were sore from the costume. And maybe he did have the flu? Maybe he did have a broken arm or a bone in his back or whatever.

“I’m not sure because that wasn’t the Deontay Wilder that I prepared for. That wasn’t the animal I put myself through all those hours in training for.

“I said it would be one of my easiest fights. It was. I believe that was one of my easiest fights apart from the early knockdowns that I had.

“And on this level, you don’t usually get that sort of easy victory. Not with heavyweight champions of the world.

“The guy’s been heavyweight champion of the world and made 10 title defenses. Knocked out every single person.

“To go in there with me, who’s usually a boxer, counter-puncher, master-skilled boxer, and get absolutely destroyed in a few rounds.

“I trained for an absolute battle royale. I didn’t get that,” he added.







Wilder is going back to the drawing board. The massive puncher now gets a lot more time to prepare, no part in thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

Once the sport does resume, an expected announcement is set to go down for Fury vs Wilder III at the same venue as the rematch.

The MGM Grand will once again host what will be another installment of the biggest heavyweight fight in this era. Wilder bids to erase the memory of his most awful night.

In the process, Wilder knows any redemption would breed an unprecedented fourth encounter in 2021.