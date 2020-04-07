Manny Pacquiao II odds alter as Floyd Mayweather begins training

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

The betting odds on Floyd Mayweather defeating Manny Pacquiao in a 2020 or 2021 super-fight rematch have altered once again.

Previously being more favored with bookmakers, Mayweather’s chances of winning have diminished, according to the majority.

Mayweather has been squeezed into 1/2 betting favorite, and Pacquiao is now a 13/8 shot. Odds and betting language can seem confusing at first, that’s why this page provides more info for beginners to get started.

In the first meeting, Mayweather dominated Pacquiao in what was the most lucrative event in all of history.

Recently named WBN Fighter of the Decade for 2010-19, Mayweather has been back in the gym training again recently.

Training himself whilst coaching 20-year-old son Koraun, Mayweather is dealing with family tragedies any way he can.

‘Money’ had promised fans two fights in 2020, although with the coronavirus outbreak, it’s unlikely even one could take place right now.

Pacquiao is rumored to have earmarked a 2021 return. If Mayweather doesn’t agree, the Filipino Senator will then turn to Conor McGregor.

If not Mayweather or McGregor, Pacquiao could turn to Amir Khan. His former training partner recently told WBN he was not considering retirement.

“It is a bit of a weird time. Obviously, for boxing it’s not good because it’s kind of put everyone on hold,” Khan told WBN.

“It’s especially not good for people with titles and people with fights coming up. So it’s a bit of a tough time. “I was looking at a fight time of around April. I wanted to do it before Ramadan, so it was maybe the end of March.

“Obviously, the coronavirus kicked off. Everyone is doing the same thing and we don’t know when it’s going to stop. Let’s see what happens.

Hopefully, this coronavirus clears up and things get moving back to normal again. We just don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know when boxing is going to get back on top again.

“When is it going to start again? All we can do is hope and get on with the measures we are doing to help the NHS.”







MAYPAC

Pacquiao vs Khan still holds appeal to the wider audience and would be a good substitute once the sport gets over this crisis.

Errol Spence and Mikey Garcia have also been mentioned for Pacquiao, but we all know nothing would compare with Mayweather.

It’s bow been almost five years since Floyd fought in a competitive bout against Andre Berto after dominating McGregor in a one-side affair two years later.