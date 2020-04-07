Eddie Hearn called out for ‘fake news’ on Fury vs Joshua during pandemic

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Boxing may be on hold, but one thing that doesn’t stop…ever is promoter Eddie Hearn’s personal views on what fights can and cannot happen.

This week, the Matchroom boss is at it again.

Despite being told numerous times that Tyson Fury is fighting Deontay Wilder next, Hearn continues to speculate and allude to the fact that Anthony Joshua has a chance of landing that fight next.

WBN can reveal this is categorically not the case.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum and Deontay Wilder co-manager Shelly Finkel have both told World Boxing News on numerous occasions that Fury is fighting Wilder. He will NOT deviate from the contract in place.

Not even a coronavirus outbreak will stop this from going ahead. Fury has even begun the promotion of the fight, which could take place before the end of the year – all being well.

Writing several exhausting articles on this subject due to Hearn consistently putting out his views that the clash can happen, much like a Wilder vs Joshua battle before that, WBN has pointed several reasons why the British super-fighter will ONE HUNDRED PERCENT not be able to happen next.







Here’s a recap:

Joshua has to fight Kubrat Pulev next or he will be stripped of the IBF title.

AJ wants to keep all his titles so any Fury fight is an undisputed unification.

Oleksander Usyk is due after Pulev (Joshua can ask the WBO for an exception, which should be granted)

Fury is contracted to face Wilder and signatures are on paper.

Wilder wants the trilogy next and will not step aside for Joshua.

Fury has to fight Dillian Whyte after Wilder (WBC will not grant an exception unless Whyte loses before then)

In a nutshell, Fury vs Wilder III is all but set in stone once boxing resumes. Hearn is quite clearly clutching at straws and giving the UK fans hope.

Some of those UK supporters are not happy with Hearn’s constant comments, though.

Taking to social media to vent their anger, Hearn was targeted on Tuesday.

“Fight will never happen! Sick of seeing fake news regarding it ha,” said one.

“Who gives a f—? We are in the middle of a pandemic. This doesn’t even need to be reported,” added another.

What Hearn’s true agenda is could be anyone’s guess at the moment, with the reality being it may well be eighteen months to two years before Fury vs Joshua even happens.

Lots must happen before then, not to mention boxing fights actually taking place.