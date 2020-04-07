Boxing Nutrition: Nine important tips, maybe ten

RINGSIDE

WBC Nutrition Committee 9 nutrition tips

1- Do not skip meals

2- Try to eat your meals in order

3- Consume the correct amount water

4- Don’t let yourself get hungry

5- Remember that protein repairs muscle – carbohydrates provide an energy source

6- There is no fat in carbohydrate – fats are found in proteins

7- Stay away from yeast mold gluten dairy

8- Use dry seasonings and rubs to create different flavors

9- Do not relay on vitamins to fill a nutrition gap … vitamins won’t fix a pizza

Ok … one more:

Consume protein and vegetables only for dinner …