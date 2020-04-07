Boxing Nutrition: Nine important tips, maybe ten

WBC Nutrition Committee 9 nutrition tips
1- Do not skip meals
2- Try to eat your meals in order
3- Consume the correct amount water
4- Don’t let yourself get hungry
5- Remember that protein repairs muscle – carbohydrates provide an energy source
6- There is no fat in carbohydrate – fats are found in proteins
7- Stay away from yeast mold gluten dairy
8- Use dry seasonings and rubs to create different flavors
9- Do not relay on vitamins to fill a nutrition gap … vitamins won’t fix a pizza
Ok … one more:
Consume protein and vegetables only for dinner …