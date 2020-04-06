Flashback: Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers (March 2011)

World Boxing News

World Boxing News reveals what the Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers looked like in March of 2011. Manny Pacquiao was at the helm at the time.

The ‘Pacman’ ruled supreme no the back of a superb win over Antonio Margarito in 2010. With the triumph, Pacquiao became an eight-weight, bonafide seven-weight world title-holder.

Floyd Mayweather, more due to lack of activity, was second with Nonito Donaire riding high in third.

Juan Manuel Marquez took the fourth spot, whilst Wladimir Klitschko sat in fifth as the unified heavyweight champion.

Pongsaklek Wonjongkam, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chris John and Timothy Bradley made up the top ten.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – (March 2011)

1. Manny Pacquaio (52-3-2) WBO Welterweight champion and WBC light-middleweight champion

2. Floyd Mayweather Jr (41-0)

3. Nonito Donaire (26-1) WBC and WBO bantamweight champion

4. Juan Manuel Marquez (52-5-1) WBA and WBO lightweight champion

5. Wladimir Klitschko (55-3-0) WBO and IBF heavyweight champion

6. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (77-3-1) (Thailand) WBC flyweight champion

7. Miguel Cotto (35-2-0) WBA light-middleweight champion

8. Juan Manuel Lopez (30-0) WBO featherweight champion

9. Chris John (44-0-2) WBA “super” world featherweight champion

10.Timothy Bradley (26-0) WBO light-welterweight champion

11 – 30

11.Vitali Klitschko (41-2-0) WBC heavyweight champion

12.Sergio Martinez (46-2-2) WBC middleweight champion

13. Bernard Hopkins (51-5-2)

14. Amir Khan (24-1-0) WBA light-welterweight champion

15. Andre Ward (23-0) WBA “super” world super-middleweight champion

16. Carl Froch (27-1-0) WBC super-middleweight champion

17. Giovani Segura (26-1-1) WBO and WBA “super” world light-flyweight champion

18. Jean Pascal (26-1-1) WBC light-heavyweight champion

19. Zab Judah (41-6-0) IBF light-welterweight champion

20. Shane Mosley (46-6-1)

21. Yuriorkis Gamboa (19-0) IBF and WBA “super” world featherweight champion

22. Lucian Bute (27-0) IBF super-middleweight champion

23. David Haye (25-1-0) WBA heavyweight champion

24. Marco Huck (31-1-0) WBO cruiserweight champion

25. Chad Dawson (29-1-0)

26. Robert Guerrero (28-1-1)

27. Andre Berto (27-0) WBC welterweight champion

28. Fernando Montiel (44-3-2)

29. Devon Alexander (21-0) WBC light-welterweight champion

30. Marcos Maidana (29-2)

31 – 50







31. Paul Williams (39-2-0)

32. Mikkel Kessler (43-2-0)

33. Tavoris Cloud (22-0) IBF light-heavyweight champion

34. Michael Katsidis (27-3-0)

35. Saul Alvarez (36-0-1) WBC light-middleweight champion

36. Humberto Soto (54-7-2) WBC lightweight champion

37. Hozumi Hasegawa (29-3-0) WBC featherweight champion

38. Joseph Agbeko (28-2-0) IBF bantamweight champion

39. Robert Stieglitz (39-2-0) WBO super-middleweight champion

40. Wilfredo Vasquez Jr (20-0-1) WBO super-bantamweight champion

41. Viacheslav Senchenko (31-0) WBA welterweight champion

42. Toshiaki Nishioka (37-4-3) WBC super-bantamweight champion

43. Andre Dirrell (19-1-0)

44. Cornelius Bundrage (30-4-0) IBF light-middleweight champion

45. Steve Cunningham (23-2-0) IBF cruiserweight champion

46. Abner Mares (21-0-1)

47. Tomasz Adamek (43-1-0)

48. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (42-0-1)

49. Joan Guzman (31-0-1)

50. Sergiy Dzinziruk (37-0) WBO light-middleweight champion

