Flashback: Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers (March 2011)

World Boxing News reveals what the Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers looked like in March of 2011. Manny Pacquiao was at the helm at the time.
The ‘Pacman’ ruled supreme no the back of a superb win over Antonio Margarito in 2010. With the triumph, Pacquiao became an eight-weight, bonafide seven-weight world title-holder.
Floyd Mayweather, more due to lack of activity, was second with Nonito Donaire riding high in third.
Juan Manuel Marquez took the fourth spot, whilst Wladimir Klitschko sat in fifth as the unified heavyweight champion.
Pongsaklek Wonjongkam, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chris John and Timothy Bradley made up the top ten.
WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – (March 2011)
11 – 30
11.Vitali Klitschko (41-2-0) WBC heavyweight champion
12.Sergio Martinez (46-2-2) WBC middleweight champion
13. Bernard Hopkins (51-5-2)
14. Amir Khan (24-1-0) WBA light-welterweight champion
15. Andre Ward (23-0) WBA “super” world super-middleweight champion
16. Carl Froch (27-1-0) WBC super-middleweight champion
17. Giovani Segura (26-1-1) WBO and WBA “super” world light-flyweight champion
18. Jean Pascal (26-1-1) WBC light-heavyweight champion
19. Zab Judah (41-6-0) IBF light-welterweight champion
20. Shane Mosley (46-6-1)
21. Yuriorkis Gamboa (19-0) IBF and WBA “super” world featherweight champion
22. Lucian Bute (27-0) IBF super-middleweight champion
23. David Haye (25-1-0) WBA heavyweight champion
24. Marco Huck (31-1-0) WBO cruiserweight champion
25. Chad Dawson (29-1-0)
26. Robert Guerrero (28-1-1)
27. Andre Berto (27-0) WBC welterweight champion
28. Fernando Montiel (44-3-2)
29. Devon Alexander (21-0) WBC light-welterweight champion
30. Marcos Maidana (29-2)
31 – 50
31. Paul Williams (39-2-0)
32. Mikkel Kessler (43-2-0)
33. Tavoris Cloud (22-0) IBF light-heavyweight champion
34. Michael Katsidis (27-3-0)
35. Saul Alvarez (36-0-1) WBC light-middleweight champion
36. Humberto Soto (54-7-2) WBC lightweight champion
37. Hozumi Hasegawa (29-3-0) WBC featherweight champion
38. Joseph Agbeko (28-2-0) IBF bantamweight champion
39. Robert Stieglitz (39-2-0) WBO super-middleweight champion
40. Wilfredo Vasquez Jr (20-0-1) WBO super-bantamweight champion
41. Viacheslav Senchenko (31-0) WBA welterweight champion
42. Toshiaki Nishioka (37-4-3) WBC super-bantamweight champion
43. Andre Dirrell (19-1-0)
44. Cornelius Bundrage (30-4-0) IBF light-middleweight champion
45. Steve Cunningham (23-2-0) IBF cruiserweight champion
46. Abner Mares (21-0-1)
47. Tomasz Adamek (43-1-0)
48. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (42-0-1)
49. Joan Guzman (31-0-1)
50. Sergiy Dzinziruk (37-0) WBO light-middleweight champion
