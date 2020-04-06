UK legend Nigel Benn loses another brother as Mark dies from COVID-19

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Peters Promotions

British boxing legend Nigel Benn has revealed a heartbreaking tragedy in his family after brother Mark passed away due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Benn, 56, lost his eldest sibling Andy back in 1972 in what the world champion boxer has described as a racist attack. A loss Benn had wrestled with and battled for his entire adult life.

Now, years later, Mark Benn succumbed to COVID-19. Nigel took to social media to pay tribute to his family member on Sunday evening.

“My brother Mark passed Away 2day (COVID 19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn household. May he Rest In Peace. Love you, Mark,” said Benn.

The sad turn of events happens as the planet remains gripped in the midst of a terrible pandemic which is set to last for months to come.

Countries are on lockdown as people of all ages are affected by the disease, which causes severe respiratory problems in some but virtually no symptoms at all in others.

Worldwide, there have been over 1.2 million cases of the coronavirus and almost 70,000 deaths since the inception of COVID-19 in December.

Upon hearing of Nigel’s devastating news, concern for the UK legend came from fellow boxing fraternity members in earnest.

“So sorry to hear of the passing of @NigelGBenn brother Mark. RIP. Deepest sympathies to you and the family Champ,” said ex-world title holder-turned promoter Barry McGuigan.

Cornerman Russ Anber added: “When you hear of things like Nigel Benn losing his brother to COVID-19 it brings home how serious this is.

“Yet people are STILL going out, sunbathing, etc and ignoring Gov advice. I can’t find a word to describe those people.”







COMEBACK

During the 1990s, Nigel Benn was one of the most feared fighters on the planet.

‘The Dark Destroyer’ had launched an astonishing comeback campaign in 2019, only to call a halt when camp injuries took their toll on his body.

WBN would like to offer our condolences to Nigel and his family at this sad time.