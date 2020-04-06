How Wladimir Klitschko stoked famous David Haye vs Derek Chisora brawl

Phil Jay

World Boxing News delves back into the archives once again this week to remember the shock feud between British heavyweights David Haye and Derek Chisora.

Famously, the dislike erupted at the post-fight press conference for Chisora’s 2012 challenge against Vitali Klitschko.

‘Del Boy’ – now going by the moniker ‘WAR’, was contemplating the third loss of his career when all hell broke loose with Haye.

The whole thing was caught on camera, one of the first real instances of video capturing a scene that would have otherwise been lost to mere paparazzi snaps.

Haye’s trainer Adam Booth was injured during the senseless brawl.

But luckily enough for both fighters, the shocking footage went viral and Haye vs Chisora made a lot of money five months later at Upton Park.

Little-known to many, it was the role Wladimir Klitschko had played which has seriously stoked the fires one year prior to the incident.

Klitschko had been due to fight Chisora TWICE, only to pull the plug on both occasions. ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ would then strike up a deal with Haye for July 2nd.

This incensed Chisora and lit the blue touch paper for their Munich melee. Londoner Chisora harbored deep ill-feeling towards Haye which came to the fore in a perfect storm after Vitali dominated him over twelve rounds.

Vitali had given Chisora the opportunity simply because of what Wladimir did as Robert Helenius had inflicted a loss in his previous fight. Not to mention Chisora had also been defeated against Tyson Fury in the previous summer around the date he should have been facing Wlad.







BAD HABIT

What added insult to injury for Chisora is the fact Wladimir dropped him like a bad habit in December 2010. Just after Haye had defeated Audley Harrison in three grim rounds.

Getting wind of Haye’s interest, Wladimir canceled on Chisora before the ‘Hayemaker’ bout fell through. Drafting Chisora back in, Wladimir then ushered him away again once Haye came back on the scene. This didn’t go down well with Chisora.

Haye eventually lost to Klitschko with a whimper. Much the same as Chisora versus Vitali minus ‘toe-gate’.

But it all worked out well in the end for the Brits.

Striking an unlikely partnership in 2018, Haye and Chisora are now thick as thieves.

They are all the better for their past experiences.