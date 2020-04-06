Floyd Mayweather turns trainer, another family member dips toes in boxing

World Boxing News

@floydmayweather

Maybe we should all remember the name, Koraun Mayweather. Father Floyd Mayweather pulled his son into the gym recently to give him some boxing 101.

Floyd is obviously finding solace from a turbulent family time by concentrating on his duties as a dad.

After losing his mother last month, Koraun also suffered the heartbreak of great uncle Roger Mayweather passing after complications from diabetes.

To further compound the Mayweather Family curse in 2020, sister Iyanna was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

All this in the past few weeks alone.

Getting in some much-needed quality time, Floyd took his son to the place he knows the best, the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas.

Just off the world-famous strip, Mayweather took his offspring to where he and Roger were at their best, whilst revealing his desire to pass on some knowledge.

“Teaching my son @kingkoraun the fundamentals. Keep up the good work. I’m proud of you,” said Mayweather.

He added: “Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible.”

Koraun is just 20, a year older than Iyanna and the eldest of the Mayweather children. A late starter if he does intend to use the sport as a career.

Zion is also 19 having been born in the same year as Iyanna to different mothers. Jirah is the youngest at 15 years old.

After turning trainer to Koraun, it begs the question as to whether Floyd will now push himself into a coaching role down the line.

COMEBACK

Mayweather is still being linked to fighting again himself. The likes of Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan and Marcos Maidana are queueing up to face him once boxing resumes.







Over in UFC, ex-opponent Conor McGregor is also eyeing a rematch. The Irishman’s conqueror Khabib Nurmagomedov wants a piece of the action too.

It’s all down to Mayweather. The American did promise fans two bouts in 2020 at the age of 43 until the coronavirus crisis hit.

There’s the potential to fit in one contest towards the end of the year. If this proves to be the case, Pacquiao would be the firm favorite.