Deontay Wilder brother Marsellos goes back to basics after shock KO

It’s been four months since the dust settled on a shocking second defeat for Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former heavyweight king Deontay Wilder.

A cruiserweight with high hopes, Marsellos has suffered two damaging losses in just seven bouts as a professional.

Like his elder sibling, Marsellos doesn’t give up easily. The soon-to-be 31-year-old went straight back to the gym to hone his craft and improve as much as possible.

The November stoppage at the hands of Dustin Long in Las Vegas, on the undercard of Deontay vs Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand, meant Marsellos was not allowed to compete on the Tyson Fury bill last February.

WBN did spot Marsellos in the Team Wilder entourage, as ever there to support his family member any way he could.

After the knockout to Long, Wilder took the reverse like a man and vowed to come back stronger.

“No cuts, no bruises, no scratches, no scuffs. I’m good. I took an L in my fight,” said Wilder post-fight.

“Not because I was getting beat up or struggling, I was winning comfortably. I was up three rounds to zero, dominating ‘em, controlling the pace, dictating the action trying to set up my finish.

“I made an amateurish defensive mistake in a bad lean back position where I didn’t see leaving myself widely exposed to a shot out of nowhere from a southpaw style.

“The fight was waved off before I can fight through it. It’s early in my career for me to make corrections and for those who don’t know, I came from college football and jumped straight into pro boxing.

“Due to the fact of me starting boxing late being in my late twenty’s I chose to turn pro last year. I’m not hiding, I’m not ducking or running from nothing.

“I have been down way lower in life than taking an L on something that can be corrected. I’m in a process of learning as I go, a temporary phase.

“These little mistakes will not keep happening to me anymore. For that growth and glory awaits me ahead.

“Just because you start off something NS it doesn’t start off completely right doesn’t define you nor your ending. I believe in myself and I have the talents to be great.

“So imma get up, brush myself off and try again. Through all the ups and downs imma still become a champion.”







PROGRESS

Weeks later, Wilder gave an update on his progress.

“I use to think that I needed Love but when I died I realize I only needed to give it. What you lost can’t compare to what you got coming.

“I never expected to be easy through the jungle and I never get afraid of it being dark and lonely. I will come stronger and smarter. I’ll bite a little bit harder. Embracing the fire that burns through my veins.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, Marsellos remains hard at work as a social media video proved.

“Hands up chin down. Holding my ground and keeping my head on a swivel. Running my combos f—ing up the bag, visualizing my imagination.”

There’s no doubting power runs in the Wilder family and so does a familiar lack of polished technique that Marsellos knows he needs to improve.

Riding through new territory of the pair needing to come back from adversity, Marsellos and Deontay both have plenty to prove once quarantine ends and boxing resumes.

Judging by their character traits, one hundred percent will be given and no stone will be left unturned. They will be back!