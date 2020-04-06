Canelo Rules: The TOP TEN boxers today have definitively been named

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Wescott

The World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top Ten was taken into consideration as the Boxing Writers Association of America revealed Canelo as the best fighter on the planet.

In fact, not only does the BWAA number one match the WBN number one but all ten boxers featured matched in both lists.

Obviously, not all positions were the same. Although after all votes were counted from many of the top pugilistic sources around, the list contrives of the definitive best collection.

Let’s see how the WBN and BWAA ten compare.

Canelo, a four-weight world champion and the top earner in the sport is, of course, the number one.

Second, on both sides, is Ukrainian wizard Vasyl Lomachenko. Third place is the first difference as WBN holds lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his remarkable comeback story in third. Terence Crawford takes that spot with the BWAA.

Fury had two and a half years out of the ring before coming back, taking on and beating the number one in Deontay Wilder. Not to mention losing TEN STONE into the bargain.

Naoya Inoue is fourth on each vote, whilst Errol Spence takes fifth with WBN and the BWAA.

Sixth place on the WBN rankings is Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao was recently voted WBN Fighter of the Year for 2019 by the fans. The BWAA has Olesaksandr Usyk in sixth.

Another shared view is Gennadiy Golovkin coming in a seven, with Crawford eight and Usyk nine with WBN.

The BWAA has Fury a little low for our liking at eight, whilst Pacquiao is too at nine.

Making up the final spot on either list is Mexican unified super-flyweight champion Juan Estrada.

Estrada has been in sparkling form since losing to Roman Gonzalez in 2012. There are whispers the pair could be heading towards a rematch soon.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

WBN p4P TOP 10 (April 2020):

1 Canelo Alvarez

2 Vasyl Lomachenko

3 Tyson Fury

4 Naoya Inoue

5 Errol Spence

6 Manny Pacquiao

7 Gennady Golovkin

8 Terence Crawford

9 Oleksandr Usyk

10 Juan Estrada





BWAA P4P Top 10 (April 2020):

1. Canelo Alvarez (228 points)

2. Vasiliy Lomachenko (224)

3. Terence Crawford (195)

4. Naoya Inoue (159)

5. Errol Spence Jr. (136)

6. Oleksandr Usyk (106)

7. Gennadiy Golovkin (74)

8. Tyson Fury (74)

9. Manny Pacquiao (58)

10. Juan Francisco Estrada (51)