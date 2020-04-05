Jarrell Miller reveals names of five ‘punks’ who ‘talked junk’ about him

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller has come out swinging months after the fallout to his 2019 failed clash with Anthony Joshua.

After admitting to several charges of steroid abuse, Miller faced no formal suspension due to the fact he didn’t possess a boxing license.

Missing out on the Joshua fight and subsequently losing millions of dollars has had to be deemed as punishment enough for Miller.

‘Big Baby’ has since signed a lucrative deal with Top Rank and Bob Arum ahead of his anticipated comeback. Miller is even lined up as a future opponent of WBC title-holder Tyson Fury.

But during the current lockdown, Miller took it upon himself to single out those who he says were too vocal regarding his failed tests.

Miller had no problem naming names.

“There are certain athletes in the boxing game that use my name. If you can’t say it to my face, I know you’re a punk,” Miller told BonusCodeBets.co.uk. “Ninety-nine point nine percent of the people you see in the boxing world would never look my way and say something to my face – that’s the kind of characters they are.

“A lot of fighters that were talking junk; Andre Ward, Billy-Joe Saunders, Tony Bellew, Deontay Wilder and Eddie Hearn.

“A lot of fighters were running their mouth who didn’t know s**t about this situation.

“Deontay was running his mouth and his brother got popped for something (not steroids). Like I said before, I wouldn’t jump to conclusions and you got to do your homework.

“When Dillian White got in trouble I said: don’t jump to conclusions you got to do your homework. Ninety-nine percent of fighters are talking straight bull—- and they have no structure in what they’re saying.”







NUMBER TWO

On regaining his place as the top championship contender, Miller added: “I am number two in the world.

“The only reason I am not number one is that I don’t have no belt. I know I am a better fighter than all of these guys.

“I’m better than AJ, I’m better than Tyson (Fury). I’m better than Deontay. I only call myself number two because I don’t have that belt.

“I’m going to be world champ,” he concluded.

A return to action was expected to happen for Miller this spring. Due to the coronavirus, September could now be the new target.