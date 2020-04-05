‘He’s worked with dopers!’ – Eddie Hearn blasted for rubbishing PED claims

World Boxing News

📸 BBC / Mark Robinson

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has basically been branded a hypocrite after lambasting recent claims made on the Black Eye Barber Shop Show.

Heavyweight Larry Olubamiwo, who served part of a four-year ban in 2012/13, had stated up to 80 or 90% of today’s top fighters are involved in doping on some level.

Speaking to Richard Poxon and Anthony Crolla during an interview on the Black Eye Barber Shop Show, ‘War Machine’ made some astonishing claims.



Hearn then hit back at Olubamiwo before getting both barrels from the boxer-turned-actor over his past dealings with fighters who themselves had failed a test.

“Look at the amount of dopers he works with,” Olubamiwo stated. “So this guy had to pull lots of PPV fights cause of positive tests and then says what I said is rubbish?

“He just put himself in it with that comment. Also, look at the amount of fighters he works with that have been caught?”

Continuing on why PED’s are so widespread, the one-time Southern Area title challenger added: “Two people can have the same training regime and have different results. So I think PEDs even up the playing field

“It’s that word natural that will get you as it’s not natural to train like we do. There are always new substances the top guys have access too which can’t be detected so (it’s) rendering anti-doping useless against them.”

Even VADA Testing entered the argument when it was claimed EPO (red blood cell stimulant, Erythropoietin) is not checked when athletes are pulled for a random check.

BLACK EYE

Black Eye Barber Shop Show is hosted by former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson and boxing promoter Richard Poxon.

