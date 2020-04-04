Team GB Star Hassan Azim signs with MTK Global

RINGSIDE

The teen sensation claimed a light-welterweight bronze medal at the 2018 Games in Buenos Aires and was then handed the honour of being named Team GB’s Closing Ceremony flagbearer.

Pakistan-born Slough hero Azim, who also won silver at the European Youth tournament and is a six-time national champion, is eager to kick off life as a professional under MTK Global.

Azim said: “I couldn’t be happier to sign a management deal with MTK Global as I officially announce my exit from amateur boxing.

“MTK Global is an organization I feel I can trust to be looking out for me in my quest to become a world champion. I look forward to working with MTK Global.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “This is another top signing for MTK Global and we’re confident Hassan has a huge future in the professional game after such success in a relatively short time as an amateur.

“It’s great that the best of Team GB is now picking MTK Global as its first port of call for turning pro. We signed Jordan Reynolds only last month and now we’ve snared another potential diamond in Hassan. We can’t wait for him to get started and we’re sure he’ll do himself, his family, Slough and us proud.”

News of Azim’s first assignment in the paid ranks will be announced in due course.