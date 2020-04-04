Steve Cunningham reveals how David Haye fight would have gone down

World Boxing News

📸 PBC / Mark Robinson

Former world cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham has aired his views on a potential clash with two-weight world title-holder David Haye.

When asked on social media how the fight would have gone down back in the day, the American outlined a possible outcome.

‘USS’, who has been in the news lately for his controversial view on former opponent Tyson Fury, stated his belief that a Haye clash would have been a barnburner.

“I wanted that fight bad. Not because I thought Haye was weak. But because he was very good, powerful and the top guy.

“I believe he would’ve knocked me down, probably. But I would’ve come on in the mid-to-late rounds as he gassed.

“Most likely a decision win for me but a good fight.”

He continued: “Me and Haye never met in the ring but either way it went – if he KO’d me or I beat him, it would’ve been a #barnburner #respect to David Haye. An awesome champion,” said the multi-time world ruler.

Winning a version of the crown in just his 21st contest, Cunnigham made two defenses in top company before losing to Tomasz Adamek via a controversial decision.

Me and @mrdavidhaye never met in the ring but either way it went ,if he koed me or I beat him ,it would’ve been a #barnburner #respect to David haye …an awesome champion. pic.twitter.com/Cx0xugRNlb — Steve Cunningham (@usscunningham) March 31, 2020

Winning the IBF title back in 2011, Cunningham lost it again in his very next defense to Yoan Pablo Hernandez.

Cunningham then moved up in weight for the Fury bout, knocking ‘The Gypsy King’ down before succumbing to a mid-round onslaught.

Remaining in the top division until 2016, Cunningham moved back down for another crack at the 200-pound championship but lost to Krzysztof Glowacki.

Two contests later and the veteran bowed out.







HAYEMAKER

For Haye, things went a lot differently in the glamour division as the Londoner toppled the giant in Nikolai Valuev to become a big player at heavyweight.

Eventually, it took legend Wladimir Klitschko to stop Haye’s pursuit of becoming unified at two separate weight classes.

At one point, Haye was lined up to face UK rival Fury, although two attempts to get the fight over the line failed despite holding a press conference.

If Haye and Cunningham had met at any point, it would certainly have been fireworks for the fans.