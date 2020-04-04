Jarrell Miller lays into two-faced Eddie Hearn handling of doping scandal

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller has laid into Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn over the promoter’s handling of a doping scandal in 2019.

‘Big Baby’ admitted several steroid offenses and suffered no punishments for his actions after not holding a license for his clash with Anthony Joshua.

The pair were due to meet in New York on June 1st until Miller flagged positive for banned substances and was dropped like a bad habit by Hearn.

Andy Ruiz Jr. eventually took Miller’s spot and proceeded to pummel Joshua into oblivion in seven punishing rounds.

Joshua eventually claimed the title back with a jab and grab display in Saudi Arabia, although Miller was left wondering what might have been.

“You have people that have a bigger following than me that are going to put their personal story first. And that’s what Eddie did with Matchroom. He was under fire from DAZN for it, so I was their scapegoat,” Miller told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“Any big business or corporation always find a scapegoat. So why not blame it on the big brash American? Make him look the bad guy and meanwhile he (Eddie Hearn) can run for the clear.

“I kept things cordial with Eddie because of DAZN. People from DAZN were messaging me to say: ‘keep your head up’ and ‘stay positive’, ‘we’d love to see you again’.

"And then for Eddie Hearn to say the total opposite, it's mixed messages. What Eddie put on camera, he never said that to my face," added the undefeated puncher.







COBWEBS

Since the fallout, Miller laid low as his reputation took as big a battering as Joshua did at Madison Square Garden.

Months on, and Top Rank came calling as Miller signed a lucrative deal with Bob Arum to be a potential future opponent for Tyson Fury.

Expected to return once the coronavirus crisis is over, Miller will have two years to make up in his career.

Last competing in November 2018, Miller will have to firmly blow off the cobwebs before attempting to face the best around.

