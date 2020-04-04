Greatest Fights in History II: 1970s super-bouts to binge-watch

World Boxing News

World Boxing News continues to delve into the archives for part two of the Greatest Fights in History as coronavirus quarantine continues.

In part one, WBN covered the dawn of the sport until the 1960s. Now, for the second installment, the 1970s takes center stage.

A golden era for fight fans, this solid decade takes the whole slot with a feast of exceptional encounters on offer.

All fights include a YouTube link to the full bout.

1970s CLASSIC BOUTS:

JOE FRAZIER vs MUHAMMAD ALI – 1971

Billed as the Fight of the Century, Frazier and Ali were both undefeated as they entertained fans for fifteen rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ali was dropped in the final round as Frazier took the spoils in a classic battle. The pair would eventually meet two more times.

CARLOS MONZON vs EMILE GRIFFTH – 1971

The first of two bruising battles between the pair of legends, although Griffith was probably past his best at the time.

Monzon was relentless in his pursuit of greatness having won the unified middleweight crown the year before.

Late on, it was Monzon who pushed for the stoppage as the Argentinian crowd bayed for blood.

BOB FOSTER vs CHRIS FINNEGAN – 1972

Challenging American two-belt holding light-heavyweight champion Bob Foster was the UK’s, Chris Finnegan.

Holding home advantage in London, Finnegan gave his all for the duration. Foster, the classier of the two, had too much in his locker for the gusty Brit.

ALEXIS ARGUELLO vs RUBEN OLIVARES – 1974

Already making a name for himself after starring in his own nation of Nicaragua, Arguello made his American debut in Inglewood against Olivares.

The fight was a stormer and cemented Arguello in the minds of US fans for years to come.

MUHAMMAD ALI vs GEORGE FOREMAN – 1974

One of the most remarkable comeback stories of all time, Ali shocked the world in Kinshasa as the stadium famously chanted ‘Ali Bomaye’ against George Foreman.

A pummeling brute of a man, Foreman was tipped to batter the aging Ali into retirement during ‘The Rumble in the Jungle’.

Instead, Ali adopted his now trademark rope-a-dope tactics in an amazing upset.

OSCAR ALBARADO vs KOICHI WAJIMA – 1974

Japan’s Wajima defended his unified super-welterweight titles in his own backyard against the tough Texan in the summer of that year.

What transpired was a gutter war which they would repeat just seven months later at the same Nihon University Auditorium venue.

OSCAR ALBARADO vs KOICHI WAJIMA – 1975

MUHAMMAD ALI vs JOE FRAZIER III – 1975

Ali and Frazier dropped to twelve rounds for their second meeting in 1974 as Ali gained revenge for his first career defeat.

21 months later, and the great rivals headed to the Philippines for the ‘Thrilla in Manila’.

A fight in which Ali later stated ‘he was close to death’ enthralled all those in the arena and watching on television as the superstars punched lumps out of each other.

LARRY HOLMES vs KEN NORTON – 1978

A fifteen round battle between two of the toughest heavyweights around at the time was a recipe for success.

Taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Holmes and Norton waged war in a split decision ending.

DANNY LOPEZ vs MIKE AYALA – 1979

Rightly named Fight of the Year for 1979, Danny ‘Little Red’ Lopez proved his metal as a featherweight ruler.

Lopez dropped Mike Ayala twice towards the end of the contest before forcing a stoppage late on.

