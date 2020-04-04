Anthony Yarde: Two family members die due to coronavirus

World Boxing News

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde is reeling from the death of two family members just days apart due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the former world title challenger revealed his father had passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Now, ‘The Beast’ is saddened to report his father’s mother has also succumbed to the illness.

Yarde has once again urged his followers to follow the government guidelines.

“We have now lost my Nanna to this virus. My dad and his mother have passed just days apart,” said Yarde. “It’s serious! People are still going out when they don’t need to.

“I know there’s a lot of opinions about COVID-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain’t worth risking your life and others.

“Just stay home.”

Promoter Frank Warren released his thoughts shortly after Yarde’s revelation.

“We are extremely sad to learn that Anthony Yarde has now lost his Nan to the Coronavirus.

“We can’t begin to imagine what Anthony and his family are going through and our sincere condolences go out to them.

“Please listen to his heartfelt personal plea, stay at home to save lives.”







TESTING

At the time of writing, the UK had reported over 40,000 cases of the virus since they began testing. Almost 4,000 of those had passed away.

So far, 200,000 people have been tested on British shores, nowhere near what is required.

Following a pledge of 10,000 per day, the UK government has promised to test up to 100,000 per day by the end of April.

The ‘Stay at Home’ enforcement came into play on March 20th. It could be up to three months before any restrictions are even remotely lifted.

Boxing has been off the menu for three weeks. It could be 50-50 as to whether fans see any fights take place by the end of the year.