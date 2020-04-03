UK Heavyweight: I knew I’d get popped for steroids when drug tested!

World Boxing News

UK heavyweight Larry Olubamiwo has revealed his thoughts on getting tested positive after admitting to using 13 different steroids during the fallout to his fight with Sam Sexton back in 2012.

‘War Machine’, now a TV and film actor, was pushing for a British title shot at the time when UK Anti-Doping testers came knocking.

After losing to Sexton, the writing was clearly on the wall for Olubamiwo.

Explaining the situation on the Black Eye Barber Shop Show with Anthony Crolla and Richard Poxon, Olubamiwo was as honest as ever.

“I kind of knew what was coming on the night I fought Sam Sexton,” Olubamiwo told BEBS. “But they came to my house two days before that and I wasn’t in.

“I kind of thought, ‘Yeah. They’re coming after me.’ – So, I wasn’t surprised when I got the test and I knew I wasn’t clear.

“I hadn’t been paying any attention because I hadn’t been tested up until then (2008-2012) and I was very careful. Because I wasn’t getting tested I thought there was no need to worry about it.

“I thought, ‘I don’t even carer when I come off (the steroids) or whatever’. So when I got the test I knew I was going to fail (for 13 steroids) anyway.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Revealing a deal was stuck with UKAD to lessen his sentence, Olumabiwo went over several issues during the interview.

After returning to boxing in 2013, the Londoner even fought Sexton against in his second comeback fight. But Olubamiwo would only win one more fight until retirement in late 2015.

Plans to make another comeback were discussed with WBN in 2019 upon the release of his latest BBC TV series ‘The Capture’. As of yet, Olubamiwo is yet to apply for the renewal of his license.







Black Eye Barber Shop Show is hosted by former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson and boxing promoter Richard Poxon.

