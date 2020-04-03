Joshua vs Pulev: Postponed with no new date, Spurs venue not certain

World Boxing News

Joshua vs Pulev – Matchroom Boxing has announced the heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev has been formally postponed.

An original date in the summer has been deemed unworkable due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As WBN previously stated, the fight had no chance of going ahead on that date. Even a later target date of July 25 was wishful thinking.

The IBF mandatory battle is now set to take place towards the end of 2020, which means staging at Tottenham Hotspurs stadium is uncertain.

All sides involved are working on a solution to the predicament.

“Anthony Joshua’s defense of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, June 20 has been postponed,” stated Matchroom.

“A new date for the event promoted by Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports Entertainment is currently being worked on.

“We will announce any updates in due course. We will continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Opponent Pulev remains hopeful his date with destiny will finally get over the line.

“Despite humanity’s hardest struggle so far and underestimating the consequences for the world of coronavirus, we will be forced to learn to live in a new, not so pleasant way. From which millions of people around the world will be unhappy.

“Despite difficulties, we must discover new opportunities to smile. Cour lives so that in spite of everything unpleasant, we stay happy. We believe in a better future and that all this is ultimately is for the best!

“This is why, despite my real look at the situation, I strongly believe that a world title match can take place. Let’s prove that we humans are quickly adaptable and super flexible. With unlimited opportunities and are stronger than one virus!”

On July 25th, Pulev added: “I will personally be extremely pleasantly surprised if the match takes place on this date!

“This will prove to me that we can be united. We can live and work in sync and that maybe we are not that far behind on thinking!”







FURY

Talk of Joshua backing away from Pulev to fight Tyson Fury has emerged of late but is highly unworkable due to several factors.

Fury has a contract to face Deontay Wilder for the third time. Whilst AJ has to fight Pulev before Oleksandr Usyk if he wants to keep his title belts intact.

Once the COVID-19 outbreak gets under some sort of control, and boxing follows, more can be explored about some kind of timeline for a British super-fight.

At present, that’s looking more like 2021. Maybe even 2022, in the current climate.