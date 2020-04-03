Floyd Mayweather fronts new boohooMAN spring/summer collection

RINGSIDE

Global online retailer boohooMAN.com, is excited to share their most recent photoshoot, which is fronted by undefeated five-division world champion boxer, promoter and legend, Floyd Mayweather.

The unveiling of the photoshoot ignites the kick start of spring/summer product for the brand.

Mayweather showcases a number of different ranges within the shoot, from the recently dropped activewear, to tracksuits and iconic MAN branded pieces. Pops of powder blue pieces highlight the step into spring with a real elevated and plush feel to it.

CEO, Samir Kamani says ‘‘Money looks great in our product! We are such huge fans of him here at MAN and we have always followed his story, so I was so excited to have him here at HQ and get his positive feedback on our new collections.’’

The shoot follows the recent drop of the first ever activewear collection from the brand earlier in the year.

The collection offers high quality, true performance wear but aesthetically elevated in true boohooMAN style. The four-way stretch fabric combines quality with functionality whilst a minimal neutral colour scheme provides a consistently clean finish.

To browse the boohooMAN collection, click HERE https://www.boohooman. com/instashop