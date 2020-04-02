WBC President leaves door open for Tyson Fury vs Andy Ruiz Jr.

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Ian Walton

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has given his blessing to a future clash between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former ruler Andy Ruiz Jr.

Just like he did previously when Deontay Wilder held the green and gold belt, Sulaiman is open to allowing fellow Mexican Ruiz to step up to the plate after becoming the first top division title-holder from the nation.

Speaking directly to Ruiz on the possibility of a battle with Fury, Sulaiman said: “You have all that it takes to be a champion. You have experienced success.

“To get the green belt you need to go back to basics. Work as hard as ever with discipline and passion. You have the doors open in the WBC.

That news won’t be music to the ears of Dillian Whyte, the current interim champion with the WBC.

Whyte has waited over 800 days for his opportunity to fight for the coveted title. With the coronavirus crisis, that’s set to be a lot longer.

The pair also have some beef due to a failed attempt to Whyte vs Ruiz Jr. to happen this spring.

Instead, Whyte turned to Alexander Povetkin. A fight still set to go ahead when boxing resumes.

Barbs have been flying between them, with Whyte having the last word recently.

“Look at this. Can someone people come look at the snitch a– b—h t—y boy out here watching other people’s business. Snitching hey. He thought the saying was snitches get snickers no they get stitches #CANDYANDY.”







OVERLOOKED

Fans made comment on Sulaiman’s original post to Ruiz, with some against Whyte being overlooked.

“Winner of Joyce vs Dubois could be ordered to face Ruiz for the next mandatory position, after Whyte of course.”

“Dillian Whyte has deserved his shot for so long now. You let Wilder run for the best part of 3 years. What excuse will you come up with in Feb 2021 for it not to happen this time? You must be rubbing your hands together because Dillian keeps taking on difficult opponents.”

Another predicted Ruiz would leapfrog Whyte in the pecking order.

“He will definitely fight for the @WBCBoxing title before @DillianWhyte gets his shot. Such a disgrace.”