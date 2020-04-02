Miguel Berchelt wants Oscar Valdez / Hall of Fame doubles up in 2021

Ringside

📷 Mikey Williams

From Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, staying home to prevent the spread and spread of Covid-19, super featherweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt, attended a conference through “Facebook Live.”

Berchelt (37-1-0, 33 knockouts) represented by Mario Abraham CEO of Max Boxing and promoted by Promociones Zanfer, said that he continues to stay in shape by exercising at home, and that he goes out for a run in the morning “with due precautions, keeping a healthy distance, running alone and attending to the strictest hygiene measures.

The “Alacrán” states that fellow Mexican, also undefeated and former world champion, Óscar Valdez, should be his next opponent, because in addition to being the official challenger, “It`s a fight that both parties want, we are both represented by Top Rank, and people want to see it. This will be a war between Mexicans.”

28-year-old Miguel assured that the signing of contracts is close, but that for the moment the important thing is to know when public activities can be rescheduled.

The WBC super featherweight world champion, with six successful defenses since winning his title in January 2017, commented that his idea is to equal or exceed the nine defenses of this same championship that Julio César Chávez accomplished between 1984 and 1987.

HALL OF FAME

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 will be enshrined together during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend scheduled for June 10-13th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

“By combining the celebrations of the Induction Classes of 2020 and 2021, the Hall of Fame can honor inductees with all the bells and whistles that the Hall of Fame Weekend is known for and provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy.

“By honoring the two classes in a one-of-a-kind Induction Weekend, the Hall of Fame will be able to put all the winning combinations together for the inductees, fans and the entire sport of boxing.”

Fans who purchased 2020 Induction Weekend event tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Induction Weekend or refunds will be available until June 15th. For new orders, the 2021 event ticket application will be released soon. Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota will be planned throughout the four-day celebration, as well as evening events at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin, “The Dutch Destroyer” Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen; and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.