Laila Ali doing her bit to help combat hunger during COVID-19 pandemic

RINGSIDE

Laila Ali has partnered with ‘Feeding America’ during the Covid-19 crisis in their nationwide hunger relief efforts. First announced through social media on March 14, 2020, she has confirmed that through the month of March and at least through April, 100% of the profits from Laila Ali Spice Blends purchased through her interactive website, ‘Laila Ali Lifestyle’, will be donated directly to ‘Feeding America.’

Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in America supporting local food pantries. “I have worked with ‘Feeding America’ for many years. Their hunger relief efforts need to be supported now more than ever due to the COVID-19 crises we are facing,” said Laila.

“Many families are relying on their local food pantries to help put food on the table,” said Ali, the Four-time Boxing World Champion who in recent years has emerged as a leading health and wellness advocate through her TV show and as a featured speaker.

Laila Ali Spice Blends are a premium Whole30 Approved, non-GMO, certified organic spices inspired by Laila’s cookbook “Food for Life” which was released in 2018.

Her overall brand, Laila Ali Lifestyle, focuses on empowering people to be the best version of themselves. “I feel blessed to be in a position to provide customers with the opportunity to support Feeding America by simply purchasing products that will help them live a healthier lifestyle,” said Laila.

“Like my father, my ultimate goal has always been to use my brand as vehicle for creating positive change in our world.”