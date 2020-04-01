Discussion: UK heavyweight blows lid on doping in boxing, shock claims

World Boxing News

A former UK heavyweight contender has blown the lid on doping in boxing with astounding claims surrounding his views on the climate over the last decade and more.

Boxer-turned actor Larry Olubamiwo made his debut in 2008 and was touted as a top English title chance until a spate of losses from 2011 to 2015.

‘War Machine’ served almost two years of a four-year sentence. He told WBN in 2019 he’s still not done with the sport despite landing TV and movie roles.

“I’m excited (about TV work). But I’m still not done with boxing. I am going to try and do both acting and boxing to the best of my ability,” Olubamiwo told World Boxing News late last year as his BBC drama ‘The Capture’ premiered on terrestrial TV in the United Kingdom.

Months on, and Olubamiwo has gone further with his previous claims to WBN about top athletes in the sport using performance enhancing drugs.

Speaking to the Black Eye Barber Shop Show, the one-time Southern Area title challenger was as honest as ever.

Beginning the chat, ex-world champion Anthony Crolla recited the previous thoughts of late, great heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison. ‘The Duke’ once said most of the top names in the sport are doping.

Olubamiwo had no hesitations in agreeing with that sentiment.







Revealing how he got caught by the testing system. Then subsequently banned, the Londoner made several shock revelations during the interview.

Stating his belief the top division is the worst offender, Olubamiwo said doping was ‘rife throughout the weights categories’.

Going close to the bone at times, the big-puncher stated a couple of top names had contacted him after his positive result in order to make sure he didn’t land them in it too.

Shocking stuff. The most in-depth chat thus far with Olubamiwo on his knowledge of what he sees as still happening today.

WATCH BELOW:

Black Eye Barber Shop Show is hosted by former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson. Plus, boxing promoter Richard Poxon.

Listen to every episode of the Black Eye Barber Shop Show HERE and SUBSCRIBE.

Previous guests and discussions include Billy Joe Saunders, Michael Bentt, Errol Spence vs Kell Brook beef. Much more…