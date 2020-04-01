Dmitriy Salita announces new YouTube series ‘Train Like a Boxer’

RINGSIDE

Salita Promotions, boxing’s leading promotions company, announced today the launch of their new YouTube series “Train Like a Boxer,” featuring Company Founder Dmitriy Salita and Olympic Gold Medalist and multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields, as well as other premier fighters under the Salita banner including Otto Wallin, Shohjahon Ergashev and Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

Starting with a new webisode this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, on the Salita Promotions and Claressa Shields YouTube channels, “Train Like a Boxer” will seek to motivate people to remain active during quarantine by providing fitness advice and boxing-related routines perfectly suited for individuals with minimal equipment and limited space to exercise.

Before becoming boxing’s newest promotional powerhouse with an impressive stable of world champions, top contenders and blazing new prospects, Dmitriy Salita spent years training in some of the most recognized gyms in the sport’s history as a New York State Golden Gloves champion and professional top contender.

“During this worldwide Corona crisis, this series will help boxing fans with their physical and mental state by engaging with our fighters in these fun and healthy activities,” said Salita.

“A boxer’s workout is perfect for these tough times because it is done in the isolation of training camp. Our fighters want to give back and connect with fans worldwide during this ‘isolation training camp’ period and soon together we are all going to enjoy the great victory of overcoming Covid 19.”

Three-division and current WBC and WBO Super Welterweight world champion Shields, who saw her bid to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to be crowned an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions against also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire officially postponed last week, says she hopes these videos help everyone stay physically and mentally fit during these trying times.

“With all that the world is going through right now, I want to help people in any way I can to feel better while staying at home until this pandemic is over,” said Shields. “These videos — even 20 to 40 minutes a day — can help. Let’s stay strong together!”

Check the Salita Promotions and Claressa Shields YouTube channels often for new episodes!