Discussion: Billy Joe Saunders should NOT be suspended for clear JOKE

Billy Joe Saunders being suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control was up for discussion on this week’s Black Eye Barber Shop Show.

The BBBofC acted following complaints by domestic violence groups over Saunders ‘giving advice’ to men on how to deal with their wives during coronavirus lockdown.

In what was a clear joke, Saunders uploaded the video only to suffer a backlash. Around 50% negative and 50% taking the jest, in all honesty.

Now, with a potential sanction from the WBO over his status as the super-middleweight champion and the potential of losing millions of dollars from a Canelo fight, Richard Poxon and Anthony Crolla went over the situation with guest journalist Ade Oladipo.

In the video, the general consensus is the post should be taken in the context it’s presented.

Saunders has already suffered damage to his career and reputation of the matter. But this sort of thing is just in Billy’s nature.

It’s who he is and he doesn’t try to hide it.

One thing that is for certain is Saunders meant no malice whatsoever and would never condone domestic violence in the slightest.

Two apologies over his action have also seemingly been ignored by the powers that be.

“I would like to address the situation at hand. Let me firstly start by apologizing. There is no excuse for my actions,” said Saunders.

“It was a very, very, very bad out of taste joke. I’m a God-fearing man and I do not condone domestic violence under any circumstances.







“When I created the video in poor taste I never considered how people might interpret it and instead was trying to make light of the very stressful situation we have all found ourselves in and the heightened emotions of families being confined to each other’s company.

“It did not cross my mind about the actual reality of domestic violence and its sufferers and the second I realized it could cause upset I quickly took the video down but unfortunately the way social media works, it spread like wildfire.

“I can’t change that, I have and do wholeheartedly apologise.”

Saunders has also promised a charitable donation to a charity for abused women. According to BEBS, that really should be enough.

Black Eye Barber Shop Show is hosted by former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson and boxing promoter Richard Poxon.

