Taking a Look at the Top Boxing Fights of all Time

Ringside

Boxing is a sport that has long had an appeal among many people. For a lot of different individuals, it is seen as being the ultimate expression of power and strength – two qualities that we prize innately in our society.

But what are the best boxing fights of all time?

Which clashes have made their way into the history books for being the best of the best, unapologetically? Join us as we examine the top boxing fights – those contests which have stood the test of time and shaped the dynamic of the sport.

George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali – 1974

Any real fan of boxing will know this legendary clash between two champions because it was so well documented and advertised back in the day. The legendary “rumble in the jungle” saw George Foreman take on Muhammad Ali.

This was a pretty legendary fight for a lot of reasons. First of all, Ali was not in his prime as much as Foreman. He was a decade older and competing against a man who had an unbroken victory streak up to that point. So it came as something of a shock when he managed to beat him and establish himself as being an absolute professional in the world of boxing. It was fierce and brutal and cemented Ali as being the legend he is today.

Rocky vs Creed – 1978

The Rocky series may well be a work of fiction, but there is no denying the impact that it has had over the years. This is considered to be one of the best films of all time and is a classic for the impact that it had on the industry of boxing.

The fight between the two main characters was one that had a lot of heart and soul. It helped to really define the genre of boxing films and imparted a truly important message. Rocky himself wasn’t just doing this for money and fame. Over the course of the film he was fighting for emotional payoffs like his relationships and a sense of pride. It was a legendary fight that paved the way for plenty of sequels and also helped to shape boxing as a sport going forward.

Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson II – 1997

This was an interesting fight for a lot of reasons. It wasn’t especially groundbreaking and didn’t push out the boat in terms of what the sport meant and what people could do to advance in it. Instead, Mike Tyson II decided to have a moment of insanity in the third round and bit the ear of his opponent.

Confused? Yeah, so were all the fans and professionals who sat down to watch these two fighters square off. Tyson just went for a chunk of his opponent’s ear and wound up getting it too. Naturally, this resulted in an easy disqualification and suspension for the player, but it was definitely a shock to the system.







Floyd Mayweather, Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao – 2015

This was a fight that a lot of boxing enthusiasts might well remember because it was only back in 2015. It was one of the most hyped up and widely talked about fights of the year, and some even called it “the fight of the century”. They certainly weren’t wrong.

But what’s pretty disappointing about this fight is that even though there was a series of extensive promotional campaigns and it was the most popular fight of the century in terms of viewing figures, the actual bout was pretty lackluster. It wasn’t at all what it had been hyped up to be – a disappointing venture to be sure.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – 2018

Wilder v Fury II was a bout that had a lot of attention given to it because there was a fierce rivalry between the two competitors. These were hardened adversaries who had met and clashed once before, and this was the fight that started their competition.

While Wilder was a champion and a firmly established hero in the eyes of the people, Fury was a comeback tale about a man who had battled a loss of public support and alcohol issues to get to where he was now. The two fought for a long time and it ultimately stood at a draw, which meant that their next bout was always going to be an exciting one. It ended with Fury taking the title home, and this match is famous for the groundwork it helped to lay.

So overall, these are just some of the different things which you should probably check out when it comes to the best boxing fights of all time. Fictional or otherwise, these were all competitions that shaped the world of boxing and gave people a chance to be inspired by them once again.

It was nice to see these pros lock horns and see who stood as the ultimate victor. You can’t deny that boxing is an incredible thing and it really does present an exciting, fast-paced and overall dynamic sport for people to watch.

It’s about strength and speed and skill, and this means that it takes all of the attributes we prize in fighters and makes them the focal point. Regardless of where you’re a new fan to boxing or you’re someone who is returning to the sport, these are some of the top competitions to watch.