Joseph Parker stars in new classic video ft Tyson Fury and Michael Buffer

World Boxing News

Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker kept the spirit of his last video alive with another collaboration, this time starring alongside Tyson Fury.

Parker is joined by good pal Fury, Zuru founder Nick Mowbray, and rugby star George Burgess. Also racer Scott Dixon and ring announcer Michael Buffer – among others.

‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ – a 1967 track by The Foundations, is playing in the background as all belt out the tune and dance.

The scene is reminiscent of the ending to ‘There’s Something About Mary’. The 1998 smash hit movie from The Farrelly Brothers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the previous video released by Parker, it was the boxer who took center stage as he re-enacted the famous scene from ‘Love Actually’ starring Hugh Grant.

It’s Parker’s own attempt to raise spirits during the current coronavirus crisis. It’s clearly working judging by the reception.

Like everyone else, Parker has been forced into isolation as the world deals with COVID-19. The deadly virus expected to kill hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

Nailing it once again, Parker is a shining light in these dark times. He has the backing of many who await his next attempt in collaboration with Kerry Russell TV.

FURY

Fury being drafted in was a masterstroke by Parker as ‘The Gypsy King’ prances around in one of his now world-famous suits.

The WBC heavyweight champion, who shocked Deontay Wilder in February, is awaiting the green light to begin full training for a trilogy with the big-punching American.







For his part, Parker is looking to step up in class after a low-key win over Shawndell Winters. The victory came one week after Fury defeated Wilder.

The pair are firm friends after striking up an unlikely friendship when Parker defeated Fury’s cousin Hughie back in September 2017.

In his very next fight against Anthony Joshua, Parker suffered what should have been his only loss. This is after being seemingly robbed on the cards against Dillian Whyte.

It could also be argued that Hughie was unlucky to lose against Parker himself. WBN scored the fight 116-112 to Hughie from ringside.