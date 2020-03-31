Emmy-nominated documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali release on digital today

RINGSIDE

The Emmy-nominated Muhammad Ali documentary ‘What’s My Name’ is set for digital release today. HBO’s enthralling programme was recently named in the Outstanding Long Sports Documentary category.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment mentioned the Ali documentary as it’s gearing up to release several original series HBO’s preeminent content library in March 2020.

Consumers will have the opportunity to own and rent some of the premium cable channel’s top programming, which will be offered throughout the month on varying release dates.

Most of the offerings will be available on digital-only. Two titles will be released on Blu-ray™ and/or DVD. Offerings are as follows:

Available to Own on Digital:

The New Pope: Season 1 – Available to Own on Digital March 10th

Avenue 5: Season One – Available to Own on Digital March 16th

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border – Available to Own on Digital March 23rd

Available to Rent on Digital:

Leaving Neverland Part 1 & Part 2 – Available to Rent on Digital March 9th

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley – Available to Rent on Digital March 23rd

One Nation Under Stress – Available to Rent on Digital March 30th

Available to Own on Blu-ray or DVD:

Crashing: The Complete Third Season – Available to Own on Blu-rayTM and DVD March 17th

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali – Available to Own on DVD on March 31st via Warner Archive

Experience the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures, Muhammad Ali, in this riveting two-part documentary from HBO Sports®. Presented through archival footage and recordings of his own voice, the film explores Ali’s challenges, confrontations, comebacks and triumphs both in and out of the ring.

